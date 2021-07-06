Baby Monitor Captures Scary Moment Tree Crashes Into Louisiana Home

A Louisiana family is still in shock after a tree crashed into their home last week, just missing their 5-month-old baby lying in his crib.

Courtney and Kale Buchholtz had just put their son, Cannon, into his crib Friday night (July 2) when the weather began to get bad, WBRZ reports. Soon after, they heard a loud noise that shook their Prairieville home, sending debris flying into the air and knocking stuff from the walls. They quickly ran to check on Cannon and found a tree inside his nursery.

"She thought the window in my little boy's room had broken," said Kale. "And when we rounded the corner in the hallway, we could see the tree in the hall."

In a video captured by a baby monitor, you can hear a loud crashing sound that shakes the camera before debris begins raining down into the crib. As Cannon starts crying, his parents can be heard in the background frantically making their way to the nursery.

Check out the shocking video here. Warning: The video contains strong language.

According to the news outlet, it took a couple days for incident to really sink in. By Monday, they were cleaning up the debris along with family, friends, and even people they had never met who just wanted to do what they could to help out.

Despite the damage to their home, they are grateful that everyone made it out of the house safely.

"It makes you realize that, you know, a house is just a house. It can be replaced," they said. "Family, my little boy, that is all I was worried about for the first two days.