Brett Eldredge Asks Fans To Help Him Make His 'Good Day' Tour Set List

By Taylor Fields

July 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge is getting ready to hit the road this fall on his "Good Day" Tour, but the country singer/songwriter needs a little help with what songs he's going to perform on the trek.

On Instagram, Eldredge shared a video from his tour rehearsals while he sang his song "Drunk On Your Love" from his 2015 album Illinois. He wrote along with the clip, "Been rehearsing and getting ready for the GOOD DAY TOUR…what songs do ya wanna hear make the set list???"

Brett then added on his Instagram stories, "Help me make my set list!!!! Leave your favorite songs in comments!"

Brett Eldredge's "Good Day" Tour, with special guest Morgan Evans, kicks off on September 16th in Cleveland, Ohio, and stops in cities across the country including Detroit, St. Louis, Orlando, Key West, Atlanta, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Colorado Springs, Denver, Salt Lake City and Reading, before wrapping up on November 6th in Verona, NY. The tour then continues in May 2022 as it makes its way to Europe. See the full list of US "Good Day" Tour dates below.

Brett Eldredge's US "Good Day" Tour dates:

September 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

September 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

September 18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

September 24 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

October 1 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

October 2 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Amphitheater

October 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

October 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 22 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo Theater

October 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

October 28 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Broadmoor World Arena

October 29 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

November 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 5 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

November 6 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

Brett Eldredge

