Brett Eldredge Asks Fans To Help Him Make His 'Good Day' Tour Set List

Brett Eldredge is getting ready to hit the road this fall on his "Good Day" Tour, but the country singer/songwriter needs a little help with what songs he's going to perform on the trek.

On Instagram, Eldredge shared a video from his tour rehearsals while he sang his song "Drunk On Your Love" from his 2015 album Illinois. He wrote along with the clip, "Been rehearsing and getting ready for the GOOD DAY TOUR…what songs do ya wanna hear make the set list???"

Brett then added on his Instagram stories, "Help me make my set list!!!! Leave your favorite songs in comments!"