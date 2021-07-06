Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Will Represent U.S. In Tokyo Olympics

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen may have been born to run, but his daughter was born to ride.

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of the legendary E Street Band frontman and bandmate Patti Scialfa, has been selected to the United States equestrian jumping team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, CNN reports.

Springsteen will represent the U.S. alongside Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the Summer Games begin on July 23.

Springsteen, who ranked 27th in the world, will ride a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, which has two wins in 189 career starts, according to FEI.org.

The 29-year-old had previously rode the horse during the 2019 FEI World Cup Jumping competition in Mechelen, Belgium.

"I think the chemistry between you and your horse can vary from ride to ride," Springsteen told CNN in 2019. "Some horses, you get on immediately and you click right away, and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle.

"But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse."

"I think the key to getting the best out of your horse is just managing their schedule, making a good program in advance. You can pick shows that you think they'll peak at," Springsteen added.

Springsteen had previously served as an alternate during the 2012 London Summer Games, but missed her bid for the 2016 Rio Games.

The U.S. jumping team is scheduled to appear in a qualifying event and final at the Tokyo Games on August 6 and 7.