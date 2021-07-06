Chris Lane & Wife Lauren Ask For Prayers After Newborn Son Is Hospitalized

One month after welcoming their son, Dutton Walker, Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, asked fans for prayers for their child.

On Monday (July 5), Lane, 36, took to Instagram to ask his viewers for prayers for their baby boy. "It's been a night," the singer told his followers in an Instagram Story clip, which saw Lauren hold the newborn. “Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers."

Later that night, Lauren shared a photo on her own account, telling her viewers that she was "home and resting." "Thanks everyone for the prayers- hopefully we keep resting and getting better," she added.

As the story goes, the pair went to the emergency room on Sunday (July 4) as they thought Dutton had an ear infection. "14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap," she explained.

The two, who tied the knot in October 2019, welcomed their first child in mid-June. "Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world," Lane wrote on social media, alongside photos and footage of their son.