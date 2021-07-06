Five Finger Death Punch's Bassist Honored As Kentucky Colonel

Kael is the second notable rock musician to be named a colonel this year. Last month, Judas Priest's Rob Halford also announced on Instagram that he was named a Kentucky colonel.

The title doesn't come with any military or political power. It's a recognition Kentucky governors can give for "noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state, and nation," according to the Kentucky Colonels website.

Anyone can be nominated to be a Kentucky colonel, including people without obvious ties to the state, but the final decision is made by the governor.

Kael is from Lexington, but he moved to Las Vegas in 2011 when he joined Five Finger Death Punch.

Colonel Harland Sanders will forever be the best known Kentucky colonel, but the honor has gone to a number of well-known musicians, including: