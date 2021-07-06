Framingham Man Wins $1 Million In Mass. State Lottery For Second Time

A Framingham, Massachusetts man won $1 million playing a Massachusetts State Lottery instant game for the second time last month.

Stephen Toto purchased a $30 "The Fastest Road to $1 million" ticket during a stop at the A-1 Gulf, the Framingham Source reports.

Toto had previously won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery's '$4,000,000 payout' game in December 2017.

In both cases, Toto opted for the cash option, which paid a lump sum estimated around $650,000 before taxes.

The Framingham Source reports Toto purchased the recent winning ticket at the A-1 Gulf in Framingham, located at 483 Concord Street, which is set to receive $20,000 for providing the purchase.

Toto said he didn't initially intend to buy the $30 ticket, but decided to at the last moment.

Toto isn't the only Massachusetts resident with incredible luck playing the local lottery.

In May, Michael Rocca, of Pittsfield, won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot" instant ticket, marking the second time he had won a $1 million jackpot playing two separate games in 21 years.

Rocca had previously won the "$1,000,000 Draw" instant ticket game's $1 million prize in May 2000, according to MassLottery.com.

Rocca's second victory came one year after he received his final payments from his first jackpot win. Lottery officials said Rocca opted to take the full prize amount in annual installments, which concluded on May 2020.

This time, however, Rocca chose to accept the lump sum option which includes a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The jackpot winner purchased his ticket at the Kirk's Variety and Hobby Store located on Tyler Street in Pittsfield, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.