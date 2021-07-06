Feedback

Framingham Man Wins $1 Million In Mass. State Lottery For Second Time

By Jason Hall

July 6, 2021

Images of Tatts Group Ltd. and Tatts Lotto as Morgan Stanley Group Offers $5.5 Billion for Lotteries Giant
Photo: Getty Images

A Framingham, Massachusetts man won $1 million playing a Massachusetts State Lottery instant game for the second time last month.

Stephen Toto purchased a $30 "The Fastest Road to $1 million" ticket during a stop at the A-1 Gulf, the Framingham Source reports.

Toto had previously won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery's '$4,000,000 payout' game in December 2017.

In both cases, Toto opted for the cash option, which paid a lump sum estimated around $650,000 before taxes.

The Framingham Source reports Toto purchased the recent winning ticket at the A-1 Gulf in Framingham, located at 483 Concord Street, which is set to receive $20,000 for providing the purchase.

Toto said he didn't initially intend to buy the $30 ticket, but decided to at the last moment.

Toto isn't the only Massachusetts resident with incredible luck playing the local lottery.

In May, Michael Rocca, of Pittsfield, won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot" instant ticket, marking the second time he had won a $1 million jackpot playing two separate games in 21 years.

Rocca had previously won the "$1,000,000 Draw" instant ticket game's $1 million prize in May 2000, according to MassLottery.com.

Rocca's second victory came one year after he received his final payments from his first jackpot win. Lottery officials said Rocca opted to take the full prize amount in annual installments, which concluded on May 2020.

This time, however, Rocca chose to accept the lump sum option which includes a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The jackpot winner purchased his ticket at the Kirk's Variety and Hobby Store located on Tyler Street in Pittsfield, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

Chat About Framingham Man Wins $1 Million In Mass. State Lottery For Second Time

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.