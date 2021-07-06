Graduates From These Texas Colleges Have The Best Starting Salaries

College is expensive. Between tuition and paying the rent and bills on their first real apartment, students want to know when their degree will start paying off, especially since the average student loan debt is $37,584, according to Investopedia.

Financial advice website SmartAsset recently looked at Texas colleges and universities and ranked which ones have the best average starting salaries post graduation. While a few flagship universities made their list, some of the smaller school may surprise you.

SmartAsset also found that the average Texas college graduate makes $52,944.

Here are the top 10 schools with the highest average starting salary:

Rice University (Houston): $72,400 University of Texas at Austin: $62,100 Texas A&M University (College Station): $61,200 University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio): $60,800 Southern Methodist University (Dallas): $60,600 LeTourneau University (Longview): $59,900 Prairie View A&M University: $59,500 University of Texas at Dallas: $58,900 Texas Tech University (Lubbock): $57,600 University of Houston: $57,500



See more information about all the schools here.