Feedback

Graduates From These Texas Colleges Have The Best Starting Salaries

By Anna Gallegos

July 6, 2021

Large group of happy college students celebrating their graduation day outdoors.
Photo: Getty Images

College is expensive. Between tuition and paying the rent and bills on their first real apartment, students want to know when their degree will start paying off, especially since the average student loan debt is $37,584, according to Investopedia.

Financial advice website SmartAsset recently looked at Texas colleges and universities and ranked which ones have the best average starting salaries post graduation. While a few flagship universities made their list, some of the smaller school may surprise you.

SmartAsset also found that the average Texas college graduate makes $52,944.

Here are the top 10 schools with the highest average starting salary:

  1. Rice University (Houston): $72,400
  2. University of Texas at Austin: $62,100
  3. Texas A&M University (College Station): $61,200
  4. University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio): $60,800
  5. Southern Methodist University (Dallas): $60,600
  6. LeTourneau University (Longview): $59,900
  7. Prairie View A&M University: $59,500
  8. University of Texas at Dallas: $58,900
  9. Texas Tech University (Lubbock): $57,600
  10. University of Houston: $57,500


See more information about all the schools here.

Chat About Graduates From These Texas Colleges Have The Best Starting Salaries

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.