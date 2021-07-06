Graduates From These Texas Colleges Have The Best Starting Salaries
By Anna Gallegos
July 6, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
College is expensive. Between tuition and paying the rent and bills on their first real apartment, students want to know when their degree will start paying off, especially since the average student loan debt is $37,584, according to Investopedia.
Financial advice website SmartAsset recently looked at Texas colleges and universities and ranked which ones have the best average starting salaries post graduation. While a few flagship universities made their list, some of the smaller school may surprise you.
SmartAsset also found that the average Texas college graduate makes $52,944.
Here are the top 10 schools with the highest average starting salary:
- Rice University (Houston): $72,400
- University of Texas at Austin: $62,100
- Texas A&M University (College Station): $61,200
- University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio): $60,800
- Southern Methodist University (Dallas): $60,600
- LeTourneau University (Longview): $59,900
- Prairie View A&M University: $59,500
- University of Texas at Dallas: $58,900
- Texas Tech University (Lubbock): $57,600
- University of Houston: $57,500
