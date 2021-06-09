Feedback

Meet The Georgia Teen Who Graduated With Honors While Battling Rare Cancer

By Kelly Fisher

June 9, 2021

Brooke Taylor graduated with honors from a Georgia high school, and she did it with a challenge most students her age don’t have to face.

In fact, Taylor wasn’t able to make it to her traditional graduation ceremony — so, school officials brought the ceremony to her.

Whitfield County Schools posted a congratulatory message to Taylor on Facebook, recognizing the graduate for her accomplishments while undergoing treatment for a rare cancer:

“ConGRADulations to Southeast Whitfield High School Honor Graduate Brooke Taylor! Brooke was unable to attend her high school graduation due to being ill from a rare form of cancer she was diagnosed with last year. Principal Denise Pendley and Assistant Principal Mark Lentych made a special trip to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to present this well-deserving senior with her diploma. #OneWhitfield

ConGRADulations to Southeast Whitfield High School Honor Graduate Brooke Taylor! Brooke was unable to attend her high...

Posted by Whitfield County Schools on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Taylor, of Calhoun, told 11 Alive that the past year consisted of “a lot of hospital visits.” She was learning online throughout the school year.

Taylor also credited her family, friends, basketball coach and hospital teacher with helping her stay motivated to reach her goals, she told 11 Alive.

Of course, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta also recognized Taylor for her graduation from her Dalton high school.

The pediatric healthcare provider tweeted:

“After being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, Brooke completed most of her classwork from a hospital bed. Her hard work and determination paid off, as she graduated with honors in a special ceremony thrown by her teachers at [Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center]. Congratulations, Brooke!”

