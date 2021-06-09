Meet The Georgia Teen Who Graduated With Honors While Battling Rare Cancer

Brooke Taylor graduated with honors from a Georgia high school, and she did it with a challenge most students her age don’t have to face.

In fact, Taylor wasn’t able to make it to her traditional graduation ceremony — so, school officials brought the ceremony to her.

Whitfield County Schools posted a congratulatory message to Taylor on Facebook, recognizing the graduate for her accomplishments while undergoing treatment for a rare cancer:

“ConGRADulations to Southeast Whitfield High School Honor Graduate Brooke Taylor! Brooke was unable to attend her high school graduation due to being ill from a rare form of cancer she was diagnosed with last year. Principal Denise Pendley and Assistant Principal Mark Lentych made a special trip to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to present this well-deserving senior with her diploma. #OneWhitfield”