J. Cole and FINNEAS Added To 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup
By Taylor Fields
July 7, 2021
The star-studded 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival just got bigger, because J. Cole and FINNEAS have both been added to the lineup!
J. Cole and FINNEAS join the previously-announced lineup, which includes Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more.
Taking place on September 17th and 18th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival both nights on September 17th and 18th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The festival will also be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 8-10pm ET/PT.
The Daytime Stage will also be returning as part of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18th, and at a new venue — the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15. Taking the stage at AREA15 are DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae, with more to be announced.
Tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now via AXS.com.
For more information and details about this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival and/or the Daytime stage, head over to iHeartRadio.com/festival and iHeartRadio.com/DayStage.