J. Cole and FINNEAS Added To 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

The star-studded 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival just got bigger, because J. Cole and FINNEAS have both been added to the lineup!

J. Cole and FINNEAS join the previously-announced lineup, which includes Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more.

Taking place on September 17th and 18th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival both nights on September 17th and 18th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The festival will also be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 8-10pm ET/PT.