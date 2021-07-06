Jennifer Nettles Teases 'Elevated' Season 2 Of 'The Righteous Gemstones'
By Sarah Tate
July 6, 2021
Filming for Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones is underway and series star Jennifer Nettles teased how new episodes will top the debut season of the HBO dark comedy.
Created by Danny McBride, who also stars in the show, The Righteous Gemstones follows the lives of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by John Goodman's Eli Gemstone, the widowed patriarch of the family, PopCulture.com reports.
"If you've seen Season 1 – the beautiful part of Season 2 is not only for the fans but also in terms of the production. Everything has just been elevated," said Nettles, who portrays Aimee-Leigh Gemstone on the show.
"I had the pleasure a couple of months ago, going and shooting the couple of episodes that I'm in for this next season, which is on HBO starting in October," she continued. "But more of the same absolute maddening, madness, crazy, raunchy, irreverent, hilarity will ensue, I will say, in this season for sure."
Season 2 will also feature the addition of several familiar faces to the cast, including Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Eric Roberts.
While no date has been announced, the next season of The Righteous Gemstones is expected to premiere on HBO later this year.