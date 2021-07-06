Jennifer Nettles Teases 'Elevated' Season 2 Of 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Filming for Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones is underway and series star Jennifer Nettles teased how new episodes will top the debut season of the HBO dark comedy.

Created by Danny McBride, who also stars in the show, The Righteous Gemstones follows the lives of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by John Goodman's Eli Gemstone, the widowed patriarch of the family, PopCulture.com reports.

"If you've seen Season 1 – the beautiful part of Season 2 is not only for the fans but also in terms of the production. Everything has just been elevated," said Nettles, who portrays Aimee-Leigh Gemstone on the show.