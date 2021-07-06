Feedback

Machine Gun Kelly Confirms He's Releasing New Music In August

By Katrina Nattress

July 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Machine Gun Kelly's transition into pop punk was a successful one. When he released his album Tickets to My Downfall last September, it quickly hit No. 1 on the charts, and apparently the ideas keep coming because during an Instagram Live chat with fans on Monday (July 5), the rapper-turned-rocker confirmed he's got more new Travis Barker-assisted music coming in August.

“I’ve been filming a movie this month and getting ready for the next album rollout and this tour," he said, referring to his upcoming Tickets to My Downfall tour. "I’m excited for the album; you know, me and Travis, we got back in [to the studio] and everything’s just falling into place and I feel really happy with everything.”

Before signing off he said to fans, "new music, August," so get ready MGK fans! Sounds like you'll have even more to look forward to when he hits the road this fall.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Tour Dates

09/09  MINNEAPOLIS, MN                   THE ARMORY

09/10  COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA                 WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER

09/11  INDIANAPOLIS, IN                      TCU AMPHITHEATER               

09/13  NEW YORK , NY                          CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE                          

09/15  BOSTON, MA                               LEADER BANK PAVILION                        

09/17  WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA          THE BIG E         

09/21  DETROIT, MI                                ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE

09/22  CINCINNATI, OH                         THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK

09/24  ORLANDO, FL                              REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL

09/25  LOUISVILLE, KY                           LOUDER THAN LIFE     

09/28  ST. LOUIS, MO                            ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK

10/02  ROGERS, AK                                 WALMART AMP

10/03  BONNER SPRINGS, KS               PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP    

10/05  MILWAUKEE, WI                        EAGLES BALLROOM

10/06  NASHVILLE, TN                           ASCEND AMPHITHEATER

10/09  SACRAMENTO, CA                     AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

10/10  SAN FRANCISCO, CA                 THE WARFIELD             

10/12  SPOKANE, WA                             SPOKANE PAVILION

10/13  TROUTDALE, OR                         MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD

10/17  SALT LAKE CITY, UT                   THE COMPLEX

10/18  DENVER, CO                                RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

10/20  LOS ANGELES, CA                       THE SHRINE

10/21  PHOENIX, AZ                                MESA AMPHITHEATRE

10/24  DALLAS, TX                                   THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY                       

10/27  CHARLOTTE, NC                         METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

10/28  RICHMOND, VA                          VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

10/30  PITTSBURGH, PA                        PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER                  

12/18  CLEVELAND, OH                         ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

Machine Gun Kelly

Chat About Machine Gun Kelly Confirms He's Releasing New Music In August

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.