Machine Gun Kelly Confirms He's Releasing New Music In August
By Katrina Nattress
July 6, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly's transition into pop punk was a successful one. When he released his album Tickets to My Downfall last September, it quickly hit No. 1 on the charts, and apparently the ideas keep coming because during an Instagram Live chat with fans on Monday (July 5), the rapper-turned-rocker confirmed he's got more new Travis Barker-assisted music coming in August.
“I’ve been filming a movie this month and getting ready for the next album rollout and this tour," he said, referring to his upcoming Tickets to My Downfall tour. "I’m excited for the album; you know, me and Travis, we got back in [to the studio] and everything’s just falling into place and I feel really happy with everything.”
Before signing off he said to fans, "new music, August," so get ready MGK fans! Sounds like you'll have even more to look forward to when he hits the road this fall.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Tour Dates
09/09 MINNEAPOLIS, MN THE ARMORY
09/10 COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER
09/11 INDIANAPOLIS, IN TCU AMPHITHEATER
09/13 NEW YORK , NY CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE
09/15 BOSTON, MA LEADER BANK PAVILION
09/17 WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA THE BIG E
09/21 DETROIT, MI ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE
09/22 CINCINNATI, OH THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK
09/24 ORLANDO, FL REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL
09/25 LOUISVILLE, KY LOUDER THAN LIFE
09/28 ST. LOUIS, MO ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
10/02 ROGERS, AK WALMART AMP
10/03 BONNER SPRINGS, KS PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP
10/05 MILWAUKEE, WI EAGLES BALLROOM
10/06 NASHVILLE, TN ASCEND AMPHITHEATER
10/09 SACRAMENTO, CA AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL
10/10 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE WARFIELD
10/12 SPOKANE, WA SPOKANE PAVILION
10/13 TROUTDALE, OR MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD
10/17 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE COMPLEX
10/18 DENVER, CO RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
10/20 LOS ANGELES, CA THE SHRINE
10/21 PHOENIX, AZ MESA AMPHITHEATRE
10/24 DALLAS, TX THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY
10/27 CHARLOTTE, NC METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE
10/28 RICHMOND, VA VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!
10/30 PITTSBURGH, PA PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER
12/18 CLEVELAND, OH ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE