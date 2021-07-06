Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett Among Lineup For Nashville Benefit Concert

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Tennessee Titans star Taylor Lewan, along with their wives Hayley and Taylin, have announced a live concert event to benefit people in need around Nashville.

TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE will be held August 3 as the inaugural event at the new FirstBank Amphitheater in Thompson's Station, a rock quarry-turned music venue just outside of Nashville. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Feeding Nashville, the nonprofit the two families launched in 2020 that focuses on providing healthy meals for people in need around Nashville.

"There's such a need in our community, whether there's a pandemic, or a tornado, even without those things, we need to be feeding people and so we just realized that need within our own backyard. It's been so cool to watch the community come together," said Hayley Hubbard. "Gosh, I'm pinching myself that this is actually going to happen because this vision of having a concert together – a live concert – was just such a dream last year, and so I'm just grateful to be here."

The benefit concert will feature several performances from FGL, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and even more that will be announced closer to the event.

"We're helping people that we didn't even know needed it, and we've relied so heavily on the small community that we knew personally to get us started, but now we're realizing that we need more help," said Taylin Lewan. "We can't give up and we're not going to, so we're going to keep this going as long as we possibly can."

Tickets for TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, presented by Barstool Sports' Bussin' With The Boys, go on sale 10 a.m. CT Friday (July 9) at www.livenation.com.