Superfan Tim McGraw Joins Alabama Onstage For Surprise Duet

Tim McGraw may be a famous country music artist in his own right, but he's still a massive fan of other musicians.

Over the weekend, he got to join one of his favorite groups, Alabama, for a surprise duet of "Lady Down on Love" in Nashville during a stop on their 50th anniversary tour, the first time in nearly 20 years the group has played in Music City, according to Taste of Country. McGraw posted a video to Instagram with a snippet of the performance as well as a message about why the performance was so meaningful to him.

"It's been 482 days since [there's been] a show at Bridgestone Arena, and it's Alabama. And I'm here," said the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer. "I've never seen Alabama live. I know every song off of every album. I could probably do the whole show. I'm getting onstage with them tonight. This is the first time I've ever seen them in concert and I get to go onstage."