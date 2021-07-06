Superfan Tim McGraw Joins Alabama Onstage For Surprise Duet
By Sarah Tate
July 6, 2021
Tim McGraw may be a famous country music artist in his own right, but he's still a massive fan of other musicians.
Over the weekend, he got to join one of his favorite groups, Alabama, for a surprise duet of "Lady Down on Love" in Nashville during a stop on their 50th anniversary tour, the first time in nearly 20 years the group has played in Music City, according to Taste of Country. McGraw posted a video to Instagram with a snippet of the performance as well as a message about why the performance was so meaningful to him.
"It's been 482 days since [there's been] a show at Bridgestone Arena, and it's Alabama. And I'm here," said the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer. "I've never seen Alabama live. I know every song off of every album. I could probably do the whole show. I'm getting onstage with them tonight. This is the first time I've ever seen them in concert and I get to go onstage."
"[Alabama] has been one of my favorite bands for as long as I can remember..." the country superstar captioned the video. "Finally got to see them for the first time last night on their 50th Anniversary Tour!"
He continued, "Thanx for letting me sing with you boys!! I remember this song going #1 when I was in high school....full circle moment I'll never forget."