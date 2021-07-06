Photos: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Celebrate 2 Years With Caribbean Vacay

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been together for two years. The pair celebrated the milestone with a romantic Caribbean vacation, reported ET Online.

Cabello wrote on Instagram, Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️."

One of the photos shows the two sharing a slice of watermelon while sporting swimsuits. Others show them posing for cute pics, making funny faced in the sand, and cozying up while eating dinner.

Cabello posted a second round of photos with the caption, "The best of vibes." The pics show the beach vibes and ocean waves, and there's even a video of a turtle walking in the sand.

Mendes posted a photo of the couple sharing a steamy kiss on the sand, complete with sun-kissed skin. Alongside the photo he wrote, "Happy 2 years my baby ♥️."