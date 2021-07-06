Rachel Nichols Taken Off NBA Finals Coverage Amid Controversial Comments

ESPN has reportedly taken Rachel Nichols off its NBA Finals coverage amid controversial leaked comments made by the veteran on-air host and reporter.

Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano of Huddle Up reports Malika Andrews will replace Nichols as a sideline reporter during ESPN's upcoming NBA Finals coverage this week.

The decision comes after the New York Times published a report on Sunday (July 4) that included a leaked phone conversation from mid-July 2020 in which Nichols, who was eyeing hosting duties during the NBA playoffs and finals at the time, complained to public relations adviser Adam Mendelsohn -- who represents LeBron James and James' agent Rich Paul -- about her ongoing situation at ESPN.

During the conversation, Nichols implies that she is being overlooked for the hosting gig for Maria Taylor, who is Black, due to the company "feeling pressure" about racial diversity.