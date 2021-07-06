Feedback

These 2 Michigan Cities Are Among The Best BBQ Cities In America

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 6, 2021

Barbecue. Barbecue table spread. Beef brisket, chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, Mac n cheese, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw & beer. Classic traditional Texas meats & side dishes.
Photo: Getty Images

There is nothing better than enjoying some of the best BBQ your state has to offer. However, the most difficult part about deciding where to go is narrowing down which cities near you have the most delicious BBQ around.

Luckily, LawnStarter did the homework for you. The site looked at 199 of America's largest cities to find which had the best BBQ.

Here are the "key ingredients" that were reviewed when compiling the list of America's best BBQ cities:

"Award-winning barbecue restaurants and chefs, experience hosting a "master-level" competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high fan ratings, among others."

So, where did two Michigan cities land on the list?

  • No. 17: Grand Rapids
  • No. 53: Detroit

Grand Rapids smoked most of the competition and took 17th place, making the Midwest proud.

Here is what LawnStarter had to say about the "mouthwatering Midwest":

Beyond Kansas City, seven more Midwestern cities place in our top 10. Clearly, the Midwest is best for premier steaks, strips, and stacks. Chicago comes in second by jointly claiming the top spot in the Events category (an honor it shares with No. 5 Memphis, another iconic barbecue city). Seventh-place St. Louis holds the second-highest score in the Quality category, followed closely by Minneapolis, which lands in ninth. Cincinnati is No. 4. If you’re looking for a foodie vacation, fly to the Midwest and start eating your way across the region. (Barbecue road trips are a real thing. Make sure to bring plenty of Wet-Naps.)

Here are the top 20 best BBQ cities in America:

  1. Kansas City, Missouri
  2. Chicago, Illinois
  3. Houston, Texas
  4. Cincinnati, Ohio
  5. Memphis, Tennessee
  6. Louisville, Kentucky
  7. St. Louis, Missouri
  8. New York, New York
  9. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  10. Overland Park, Kansas
  11. Washington, D.C.
  12. Richmond, Virginia
  13. Denver, Colorado
  14. Los Angeles, California
  15. Omaha, Nebraska
  16. Atlanta, Georgia
  17. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  18. Austin, Texas
  19. Elk Grove, California
  20. Raleigh, North Carolina

To see the complete list, click here.

