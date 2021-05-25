Four Missouri Destinations Named The Best Weekend Getaways In The Midwest

Four Missouri cities and towns were voted the best weekend getaways in the Midwest.

According to U.S. News & World Report, out of the 27 destinations in the Midwest ranked, four of the best to visit for the weekend are right here in Missouri.

U.S. News looked at factors of all 12 Midwest states, like dining, adventure, and value, when deciding the best places to visit.

Branson was number three on the list. This town offers plenty of family-friendly activities. Visit Branson's 76 Country Boulevard to see venues that made the town famous. You'll find the Historic Owen Theatre and Dolly Parton's Stampede. For the kids, visit the Titanic Museum Attraction or the Bigfoot Fun park.

St. Louis was listed at number seven. The city is known for its 630-foot tall Gateway Arch Towers. You can explore the city by going to Forest Park to visit the Saint Louis Art Museum and the St. Louis Zoo. If you happen to be in the city during baseball season, head to Busch Stadium to catch a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.

Kansas City was number 10. Although the city borders Missouri and Kansas, tourists spend most of their time on the Missouri side, where a lot of the top attractions will be found. There is an assortment of restaurants to pick from, so make sure you're ready to eat.

Last but not least, Lake of the Ozarks was listed at number 15. Expect to spend most of your time on or near the water, but if you need a break, you can head to the numerous golf courses offered or go wine tasting on the Lake of the Ozarks Wine Trail.

If you're wondering which Midwest destination was first on the list, click here.

Photo Getty Images