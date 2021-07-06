These 2 Minnesota Cities Are Among The Best BBQ Cities In America

There is nothing better than enjoying some of the best BBQ your state has to offer. However, the most difficult part about deciding where to go is narrowing down which cities near you have the most delicious BBQ around.

Luckily, LawnStarter did the homework for you. The site looked at 199 of America's largest cities to find which had the best BBQ.

Here are the "key ingredients" that were reviewed when compiling the list of America's best BBQ cities:

"Award-winning barbecue restaurants and chefs, experience hosting a "master-level" competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high fan ratings, among others."

So, where did two Minnesota cities land on the list?

No. 9: Minneapolis

No. 147: St. Paul

Minneapolis smoked most of the competition and took ninth place, making the Midwest proud.

Here is what LawnStarter had to say about the "mouthwatering Midwest":

Beyond Kansas City, seven more Midwestern cities place in our top 10. Clearly, the Midwest is best for premier steaks, strips, and stacks. Chicago comes in second by jointly claiming the top spot in the Events category (an honor it shares with No. 5 Memphis, another iconic barbecue city). Seventh-place St. Louis holds the second-highest score in the Quality category, followed closely by Minneapolis, which lands in ninth. Cincinnati is No. 4. If you’re looking for a foodie vacation, fly to the Midwest and start eating your way across the region. (Barbecue road trips are a real thing. Make sure to bring plenty of Wet-Naps.)

Here are the top 10 best BBQ cities in America:

Kansas City, Missouri Chicago, Illinois Houston, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky St. Louis, Missouri New York, New York Minneapolis, Minnesota Overland Park, Kansas

To see the complete list, click here.