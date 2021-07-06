VIDEO: Michigan Police Officer Pulls Man From Fiery Crash

A Harper Woods police officer saved a man from a burning car after a rollover accident on westbound 94, and the dramatic rescue was caught on tape.

30-year-old Officer Luke Pauly was dispatched to the scene. According to WDIV 4, he says he knew the vehicle was on fire before arriving. When he got to the scene, bystanders told Pauly that someone was still inside the car.

"As soon as I got out of my scout car, there were a bunch of bystanders telling me someone was trapped," Pauley told WDIV 4.

Pauly says the 23-year-old driver was moving around inside the vehicle, attempting to flee from the flames but couldn't get out. That's when Pauly sprang into action, running to save the man.

"Somehow, he made it into the passenger seat," Pauley said. "It looked like he was trying to get himself out of the vehicle, and he was unsuccessful in doing so." Pauly reached his hand inside the car to unlock the door, and the man "fell into" Pauly's arms before being pulled to safety.

The driver was in and out of consciousness throughout the entire rescue.

"All I could think was perfect timing. Glad we got here," Pauly added.