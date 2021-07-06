VIDEO: Wisconsin Dad Breaks Push-Up World Record To Honor First Responders

A Wisconsin father of three beat the world record for the most push-ups done in a year.

Over one year, Nate Carroll completed 1,506,911 push-ups breaking the world record, FOX 5 reported.

Carroll's determination was to honor the nation's first responders. "These men and women are willing to put their safety and their lives on the line for us," he told FOX 5. "I think to honor them and to take care of those families if ultimately they paid the ultimate sacrifice, it's a small price to pay."

Carroll began his journey to set the world record on June 14, 2020. He partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to raise money for its Fallen First Responder Home Program. The program "aims to pay off the mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty, or to 9/11 related illness, and leave behind young children."