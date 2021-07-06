VIDEO: Wisconsin Dad Breaks Push-Up World Record To Honor First Responders
A Wisconsin father of three beat the world record for the most push-ups done in a year.
Over one year, Nate Carroll completed 1,506,911 push-ups breaking the world record, FOX 5 reported.
Carroll's determination was to honor the nation's first responders. "These men and women are willing to put their safety and their lives on the line for us," he told FOX 5. "I think to honor them and to take care of those families if ultimately they paid the ultimate sacrifice, it's a small price to pay."
Carroll began his journey to set the world record on June 14, 2020. He partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to raise money for its Fallen First Responder Home Program. The program "aims to pay off the mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty, or to 9/11 related illness, and leave behind young children."
Carroll noted that he had to average 4,111 push-ups daily for an entire year to complete the task. "It's a lot, but I always kept in mind that any stress, any discomfort, any inconvenience that I was experiencing as a result of getting up every day at 3:45 to knock out my sets of push-ups is small in comparison to what those first responders go through every day keeping us safe," he noted.
Carroll beat the world record on June 6 at the 50-yard line of MetLife Stadium, but he didn't stop there. He completed his final push-ups to end his total at 1,506,911 on June 13 to honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
In total, he raised over $40,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
According to FOX 5, Carroll also had a personal connection to his accomplishment, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve for seven years, and two of his sisters are police officers.