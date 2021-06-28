UK Alum Breaks 400m Hurdles World Record On Road To Tokyo Olympics

University of Kentucky alum Sydney McLaughlin secured her spot in the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday and broke a world record in the process.

The 21-year-old track and field star broke 400 meter hurdles record with a time of 51.90 seconds. Dalilah Muhammad set the previous record of 52.16 seconds, but came in second place on Sunday, ESPN reported.

“It’s one of those moments you think about and dream about and play in your head that you’ll put it together,” McLaughlin told the Associated Press.

McLaughlin credited her faith and her coach Bob Kersee for her win.

“It was trusting the process, and a lot of things you can’t really see coming. But just having the childlike faith in trusting everything is going to work out," she said after the race.