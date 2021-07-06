Washington Teen's Stunning Duct Tape Dress Lands Her In Contest's Top 10

A young Washington designer is putting her skills to the test for a college scholarship competition.

Sunnyside High School student Larissa Leon crafted a stunning and colorful dress made out of duct tape, according to KIRO 7. It's even complete with flowers, duct tape lace and ribboning. The design stood out so much that it beat out 97 other contestants in the Stuck At Prom® Scholarship Contest.

"It took SHS senior Larissa Leon 163 hours and 43 rolls of @theduckbrand duct tape to complete her entry," according to the Sunnyside School District on Twitter.

The teen told reporters she was inspired by the dresses of indigenous and Spanish cultures. “The gown was designed to honor my culture, helping me pay homage to my roots, along with making a beautiful dress for prom that’s made out of duct tape, something that many of my friends and family thought to be impossible,” she said.