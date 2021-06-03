These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Washington

High schools are an important part of a child's education, serving as the foundation before college or a step into the working world. With such importance, U.S. News got to work finding out which high schools stand a cut above the rest.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were examined nationwide, and 18,000 made it into the rankings. A U.S. News story published on April 27 looked at all kinds of "key metrics" to determine quality high schools, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, and performance and graduation rate.

They even broke it down state-by-state. With that said, what are the best high schools in Washington state? Check out the Top 25 list below:

Tesla STEM High School (Redmond) International School (Bellevue) Raisbeck Aviation High School (Tukwila) Newport Senior High School (Bellevue) Bellevue High School (Bellevue) Bainbridge High School (Bainbridge Island) Mercer Island High School (Mercer Island) Interlake Senior High School (Bellevue) Orcas Island High School (Eastsound) Issaquah High School (Issaquah) Garfield High School (Seattle) Redmond High (Redmond) Vancouver School of Arts and Academics (Vancouver) Roosevelt High School (Seattle) Eastlake High School (Sammamish) Woodinville High School (Woodinville) Ballard High School (Seattle) Lake Washington High (Kirkland) Vashon Island High School (Vashon) North Creek High School (Bothell) Olympia High School (Olympia) Skyline High School (Sammamish) Anacortes High School (Anacortes) Steilacoom High (Steilacoom) Camas High School (Camas)

To see the complete rankings in the Evergreen State, click here.

