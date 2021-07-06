Feedback

Watch: Indiana Dad Saves Daughters As SUV Sinks In The Ohio River

By Anna Gallegos

July 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A dramatic video shows an Indiana man rescuing his two young daughters as the Ohio River swallows up the family's SUV on July 4.

Harley Day parked his SUV at English Park in Owensboro, Kentucky, to watch the fireworks show with his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters and his fiancee. Day stepped out of the vehicle to talk to his fiancee when one of the little girls managed to shift the SUV into neutral, WFIE reported.

The SUV started to roll forward with the girls still inside. Day tried to stop the SUV but fell as the vehicle dragged and ran over him as it headed towards the Ohio River.

Day got back up and ran into the river after the SUV.

”The only thing going through my mind, you know, was if my kids were alright. And how I was going to get them back to shore,” he told the station.

He pulled one girl through the driver's side window and put her on the SUV's roof as he worked to free his second daughter. Others at the park jumped in after Day and took the two girls back to shore.

”If it wasn’t for those pedestrians, the truck might have sunk with the kids inside. I tried my best to get them on top of the roof," Day said.

The girls are OK after the incident, but Day said he likely broke his elbow.

Chat About Watch: Indiana Dad Saves Daughters As SUV Sinks In The Ohio River

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.