Watch: Indiana Dad Saves Daughters As SUV Sinks In The Ohio River

A dramatic video shows an Indiana man rescuing his two young daughters as the Ohio River swallows up the family's SUV on July 4.

Harley Day parked his SUV at English Park in Owensboro, Kentucky, to watch the fireworks show with his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters and his fiancee. Day stepped out of the vehicle to talk to his fiancee when one of the little girls managed to shift the SUV into neutral, WFIE reported.

The SUV started to roll forward with the girls still inside. Day tried to stop the SUV but fell as the vehicle dragged and ran over him as it headed towards the Ohio River.

Day got back up and ran into the river after the SUV.

”The only thing going through my mind, you know, was if my kids were alright. And how I was going to get them back to shore,” he told the station.

He pulled one girl through the driver's side window and put her on the SUV's roof as he worked to free his second daughter. Others at the park jumped in after Day and took the two girls back to shore.

”If it wasn’t for those pedestrians, the truck might have sunk with the kids inside. I tried my best to get them on top of the roof," Day said.