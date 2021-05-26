Son Accidentally Kills Dad With SUV During Driving Lesson In Florida

A 65-year-old Florida man was left dead after a driving lesson went horribly wrong, WKMG reported.

The tragic incident went down Monday night (May 24) in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Naples. A man was standing on the opposite side of a curb and teaching his 34-year-old son, who is from Colombia, how to drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The son ended up stepping on the accelerator, sending the SUV over the curb, and hitting the father, troopers said in an accident report. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day, the agency said.

Reporters said the son faces a felony charge of driving without a license resulting in a serious injury.

FHP did not release the names of those involved, citing an amendment designed to protect victims. An investigation is also underway.

Photo: Getty Images