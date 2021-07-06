Wisconsin Family Mourns 'Big Jake', The World's Tallest Horse

A family in Poynette is mourning the loss of their 20-year-old horse, "Big Jake."

According to WMTV, Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm and held the Guinness World Record for being the world's tallest living horse.

"Jake was a superstar, and I'm not just saying that because he was ours," said Smokey Hollow Farm owner Jerry Gilbert.

Gilbert told WMTV that Big Jake was born in Nebraska and was 100 pounds heavier at birth than a normal Belgian foal. "He weighed 240 pounds, and that's unusual for a foal that is very large," said Gilbert.

Gilbert did not originally buy big Jake. Instead, Gilbert's relative purchased him, and when he became too big to handle, Gilbert brought Big Jake to Smokey Hollow Farm.

In 2010, Big Jake received the title as the world's tallest living horse by the Guinness Book of World Records. Weighing 2,500-pounds, Big Jake was 6-foot 10-inches and 3-quarters tall, not including the length of his neck and head.

"Jake was just a special horse," Gilbert added. "He was truly a gentle giant. He knew he was special, and whenever we would show him, people would be taken back by him by his size and everything."

Smokey Hollow Farm announced the passing of Big Jake in a Facebook post that read:

"It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Big Jake. Big Jake was much more than a world record holder. He was a central part of our family. We feel very privileged to have had him in our lives. He truly loved people and impacted many over the course of his lifetime. We will miss you!!"