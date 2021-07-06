WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Suffering From Dementia: Report
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore wrestling legend Terry Funk is reportedly suffering from dementia.
During the latest edition of his Magnificent podcast, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco revealed Funk has been moved to an assisted living home in Amarillo, Texas amid a dementia battle.
PWinsider's Mike Johnson confirmed Muraco's initial report with his own, adding, "PWInsider.com can unfortunately (and I cannot explain how much this breaks my heart) confirm this to be correct. Terry has been dealing with issues for some time that have gotten progressively worse over the last year in the wake of the passing of his wife Vickie."
An authorized unverified Twitter account, "@TheDirtyFunker," which has previously shared video updates featuring the legendary wrestler, also confirmed Funk's diagnosis with a photo of the 77-year-old sitting on a headstone in a cemetery.
"Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!
"FOREVER!"
Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!— Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) July 6, 2021
FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/xTN38dLR7n
Funk made his professional wrestling debut for the National Wrestling Alliance in Texas in 1965 as part of a career that spanned more than 50 years, pioneering the hardcore wrestling style in the 1990s.
The 77-year-old competed for numerous promotions worldwide including WWE, Championship Wrestling from Florida, All Japan, World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling before his official retirement.
Funk last competed in a six-man tag alongside the Rock n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) against Doug Gilbert, Jerry "The King" Lawler and his late son Brian Lawler in 2017.
In February, Funk shared a video of himself on an authorized Twitter account asking fans to stop sending him autograph requests noting, “I’m an old man and I’m tired and I truly, truly mean that,” and added that he was getting “lame-brained.”
Just like Ringo Starr in 2008, Mr. Funk has a message for his fans after 50+ years of doing this.— Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) February 3, 2021
✌️❤️✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqxGXEnN5D
All Elite Wrestling star and coach 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes -- better known to WWE fans as 'Goldust' -- provided an update on Funk's status asking fans to provide support for the fellow wrestling legend one week later.
"Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y'all."
Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y'all— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 7, 2021
Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother, Dory, by Rhodes' father and fellow Hall of Famer, the late Dusty Rhodes, in 2009, as well as the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in 2004, St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2010, Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995 and Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1996.