WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Suffering From Dementia: Report

WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore wrestling legend Terry Funk is reportedly suffering from dementia.

During the latest edition of his Magnificent podcast, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco revealed Funk has been moved to an assisted living home in Amarillo, Texas amid a dementia battle.

PWinsider's Mike Johnson confirmed Muraco's initial report with his own, adding, "PWInsider.com can unfortunately (and I cannot explain how much this breaks my heart) confirm this to be correct. Terry has been dealing with issues for some time that have gotten progressively worse over the last year in the wake of the passing of his wife Vickie."

An authorized unverified Twitter account, "@TheDirtyFunker," which has previously shared video updates featuring the legendary wrestler, also confirmed Funk's diagnosis with a photo of the 77-year-old sitting on a headstone in a cemetery.

"Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!

"FOREVER!"