WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Arrested Again

WWE superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested for the third time since 2019 late Monday (July 5) night.

TMZ reports Uso, 35, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, was charged with misdemeanor DUI and remained jailed as of Tuesday (July 6) morning.

Uso was stopped by police in Pensacola, Florida at around 10:35 p.m. Monday after officers said he ran through a red light driving 50 MPH in a 30 MPH zone, according to police documents obtained by TMZ.

Officers said Uso smelled of booze and asked him to exit his dodge charger. The wrestler is reported to have been noticeably swaying after exiting the vehicle and reportedly told officers he consumed "multiple" beers before driving.

Police documents report Uso took a breathalyzer blew .202 and .205 BAC, well above Florida's legal limit of .08.

Uso is being held on a $500 bond, according to jail records obtained by TMZ.

The 35-year-old was previously accused of drunk driving and booked for DUI in Pensacola in July 2019, but found not guilty in the case by a jury, despite police video that appeared to show the wrestler serving and stumbling during his arrest.

Uso was also previously arrested following a drunken dispute with police officers in Detroit in February 2019.

The wrestler was also arrested on September 29, 2011 and charged with DUI in Hillsborough County, Florida, which led to a probation sentence, as well as a subsequent arrest in 2013 for violating his probation by driving on a suspended license.

Uso returned to WWE television in May 2021 after a being sidelined by an injury experienced during WrestleMania 36 one year prior.

Uso is a member of the Anoaʻi family, the most prominent Samoan lineage in professional wrestling history, which includes himself and twin brother, Jey Uso, his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and numerous others.

The 35-year-old is best known for teaming with his twin brother as "The Usos," winning the WWE Tag Team Championship two times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship four times.

Uso is currently involved in SmackDown's most prominent storyline working as an ally to Reigns, a role his brother had served in his absence.