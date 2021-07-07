Axe-Wielding Man Seen Breaking Into Seattle Apartment Freed With No Charges

A man accused of breaking into a Seattle apartment with an axe walked free without charges Monday (July 5). Now, the victim is speaking out about the experience and his reaction to the news.

Case workers deemed 46-year-old Stanley Dion Red incompetent to stand trial in court after he was arrested for an incident on June 17, KIRO 7 reported. Surveillance camera footage shows Red climbing onto the balcony of a Capitol Hill apartment complex. Henry Stelter, the victim, said Red entered his apartment with an ax, a hatchet, and glove with a metal spike.

“I went back, and I grabbed my pistol,” Stelter told reporters. “At that point, he’d seen me, and he started walking down the hallway towards me and he started reaching for the axe on his back.” The tenant also claimed Red said speaking random things, such as wanting to "buy the apartment."

Red reportedly backed down and climbed back down the balcony, but Seattle police officers showed up and arrested him for criminal trespassing.

Over two weeks later, Stelter learned Red was released from jail -- with no charges.

KIRO 7 obtained a copy of Red's psychiatric evaluation and learned he has a history of psychiatric hospitalizations. The document said he has “symptoms of psychosis, including rambling speech, thought disorganization and delusions.” Because Red's charge was not considered "serious" by state law, according to the evaluation, prosecutors "had no choice" but to drop the case.

“It is definitely very worrying that he could just show up right now,” Stelter said. “He showed up in broad daylight last time. Who knows what could happen now?”