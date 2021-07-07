Chris Brown Accused Of Attempting To Cover Up Dog Attack On His Property

Chris Brown is being accused of attempting to cover up the "vicious" dog attack that occurred on his property last year.

Back in April, People reported that Patricia Avila and her sister Maria filed a lawsuit against the "Provide" singer in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that when Patricia was cleaning Chris's house on December 12, 2020, one of his dogs got out and "viciously" attacked Maria.

In the lawsuit, Patricia stated, per the outlet, that prior to the date of the attack, Chris kept his dogs on a separate part of his property, "where the housekeepers could not see them or interact with them." However, on December 12, "a Caucasian shepherd, a breed which is also known as Caucasian ovcharka and can weigh anywhere from 110 to 200 lbs. — was in the backyard," People reported.

Patricia claims that when her sister entered Chris's backyard to empty the vacuum, the "proceeded to viciously attack" her, according to the lawsuit. She says she heard her sister screaming and ran outside to find Maria "covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help," the lawsuit states.

In a new report recently published by TMZ, the housekeeper, suing as a Jane Doe in a new filing, claims that no one came out to help her —despite her cries — following the attack. She alleges that "she was literally lying in a pool of her own blood -- when Chris came upon her, and then started directing his team to snatch up the pooches and scram before the cops and paramedics came," TMZ reported.

While authorities showed up and reportedly "rushed her off in an ambulance," she claims that "Chris was evasive and misleading" when speaking to the cops, allegedly telling them he didn't know what happened, TMZ reported.

The dog allegedly injured Maria's face, her leg and her arm. The injuries reportedly required "multiple days in the hospital and two surgeries," per People.

Her husband is also suing the singer.