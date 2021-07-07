Fans Argue That Britney Spears Has The Right To Choose Her Own Lawyer
By Hayden Brooks
July 7, 2021
Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney of 13 years in her conservatorship battle, Samuel D. Ingham III, resigned on Tuesday (July 7) after failing to file paperwork to end the legal arrangement. Now, fans are pushing for the pop titan to choose her own counsel in her fight for freedom.
In her powerful testimony about her legal arrangement, Spears admitted that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal set-up could be axed. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in a virtual hearing on June 23. She also revealed that Ingham told her that she should keep quiet about the abuse that she’s endured during the conservatorship. In his petition to resign, Ingham asked the court to appoint new counsel for Spears instead of suggesting that she should choose her own representation.
In light of the news amid the #FreeBritney movement, Spears' supporters took to Twitter to advocate for the singer, arguing that she should be allowed to hire her own lawyer and prompting the phrase "Let Britney Choose" to trend on the social media platform.
They treated child Britney as an adult and Adult Britney as a child... this has to stop! #FreeBritney #LetBritneyChoose pic.twitter.com/i8jAObsdK7— Militante do Free Britney 🏳️🌈🔱🦊 (@pedrolabredot) July 7, 2021
Are we still trending LET BRITNEY CHOOSE? This screencap is taken 10 minutes ago. #FreeBritney 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q3jBpYaJFP— HIATUS CENTRAL (@HiatusCentral) July 7, 2021
LET BRITNEY CHOOSE. She wants to handpick her own attorney and it’s her constitutional right to do so. pic.twitter.com/eNV3g118QF— Ashley 🎀 (freebritneyorl) (@anjuna_ashley) July 7, 2021
This comment really got my eyes teary.. 😭 #FreeBritney #LetBritneyChoose pic.twitter.com/ZVS3gVe4vs— 🌌Le tintamarre (@Anticipatingdad) July 7, 2021
Thank you Adam Streisand.#LetBritneyChoose https://t.co/zYXz5A9NI6— ricebear (@ricebear14) July 7, 2021
LET BRITNEY CHOOSE #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/9mf2ir1nYC— Leslie T. Franz (@lfranz3) July 7, 2021
LET BRITNEY CHOOSE her own management.— That Surprise Witness, Esq. (@SurpriseWitnes) July 7, 2021
Her own security. Her own medical team. Her own lawyer. Her own schedule. Her own staff. Her own reproductive health. Her own home. Her own attorney.
No diagnosis should result in loss of civil rights and liberties. Enough is enough. https://t.co/tpkVE8S6hW
Sam Ingham never really cared for Britney. He made $6.5M off this case and realigned exactly when Britney needed him the most. He never helped. He should be investigated. LET BRITNEY CHOOSE #FreeBritney— eithan 🌹 (@framingblackout) July 7, 2021
How surreal does it feel, after 13 years the walls are finally starting to breakdown and Britney’s Abusers are starting to LITERALLY run away. The World is finally watching, but Britney Fans have been watching for 13 years. #FreeBritney #LetBritneyChoose pic.twitter.com/AwJUbU5Jks— BRITNEY’S FREEDOM (@BritneysArmyUK) July 7, 2021