Fans Argue That Britney Spears Has The Right To Choose Her Own Lawyer

By Hayden Brooks

July 7, 2021

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney of 13 years in her conservatorship battle, Samuel D. Ingham III, resigned on Tuesday (July 7) after failing to file paperwork to end the legal arrangement. Now, fans are pushing for the pop titan to choose her own counsel in her fight for freedom.

In her powerful testimony about her legal arrangement, Spears admitted that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal set-up could be axed. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in a virtual hearing on June 23. She also revealed that Ingham told her that she should keep quiet about the abuse that she’s endured during the conservatorship. In his petition to resign, Ingham asked the court to appoint new counsel for Spears instead of suggesting that she should choose her own representation.

In light of the news amid the #FreeBritney movement, Spears' supporters took to Twitter to advocate for the singer, arguing that she should be allowed to hire her own lawyer and prompting the phrase "Let Britney Choose" to trend on the social media platform.

