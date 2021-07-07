Feedback

Heinz Campaigning To Get Hot Dog And Bun Companies On Same Page

By Jason Hall

July 7, 2021

If you're tired of mismatched hot dogs and buns, Heinz has a new campaign just for you.

The Pittsburgh based condiment company has launched a new campaign calling on hot dog and bun companies to get on the same page as many are mismatched in quantities, TribLIVE reports.

Heinz launched a petition on HeinzHotDogPact.com, which calls for hot dog fanatics to pressure hot dog and bun companies to work toward matching quantities.

“Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we’ve decided enough is enough,” a petition at HeinzHotDogPact.com calling for signatures states.

“Backed by the signatures of fans, Heinz will show bun and wiener companies the time for change is now," the company added.

Heinz told TribLIVE its campaign was launched amid "outrage" from fans over the years.

“We know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful,” said Daniel Gotlib, associate director of brand building and innovation for the Kraft Heinz Co via TribLIVE. “As the iconic condiment that has been making hot dogs complete for over 150 years, we saw an opportunity to champion this issue on behalf of hot dog lovers across North America and help show manufacturers why they need to put an end to unequal packs.”

The company called itself the perfect partner to "address this grave hot-dog-to-bun ratio issue" and "resolve this dilemma forever" via TribLIVE.

