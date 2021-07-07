If You Purchased A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket, You Could Be A Millionaire

There is a million dollar prize waiting to be claimed in North Carolina, and all you have to do is check your lottery ticket.

According to North Carolina lottery officials, a ticket purchased in Charlotte recently matched all five numbers drawn during Friday's (July 2) Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive.

The ticket, which was purchased for just $2, matched all five numbers on the white balls drawn Friday, according to Fox 8. Here are the winning numbers: 8-31-32-34-45. Because the ticket matched all numbers, the lucky winner could be the recipient of the large $1 million prize by claiming it at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. However, they only have 180 days to claim the prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers in the drawing are around 1 in 12.6 million, but the winner who purchased the ticket managed to beat the odds. The ticket won the largest prize drawn on Friday, Fox 8 reports, followed by another ticket sold in California that won a $1 million prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed as of Wednesday (July 7) after no one won the previous drawings. The prize has now increased to an incredible $94 million.