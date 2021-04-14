Lucky Winner Scores Big In North Carolina With Mega Millions Ticket

North Carolina has seen a string of recent big lottery wins, from thousands of players choosing the same winning number combination to a man hitting multiple million-dollar jackpots twice in a year. Thanks to the Mega Millions lottery game, another person in the Tar Heel State has hit it big.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a person, whose name was not revealed, recently won a life-changing $1 million in the Mega Millions lottery. WRAL reports that the man purchased the ticket in Wake County on the state lottery's website and was the only ticket to win during the national drawing on Tuesday (April 13).

With just a $2 ticket, the lucky winner was able to match all five numbers drawn to win the large sum: 10-15-19-45-68. Lottery officials said the chances of that happened in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the winner has not come forward to claim their prize. They do, however, have 180 days from the time of the drawing to do so.

Earlier this year, the Mega Millions jackpot soared over a billion dollars with the cash option of nearly $800 million, making it the second highest prize in lottery history. A lucky winner in Michigan hit the jackpot in January 2021 after matching all six numbers.

