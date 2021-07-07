Japan To Declare State Of Emergency Weeks Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics: Report

Tokyo will reportedly be under a state of emergency while hosting the upcoming Summer Olympics.

Kyodo News reports the Japanese government will declare another COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo until August 22 -- which exceeds the duration of the upcoming Olympic Games -- amid a recent surge in infections, a source with knowledge of the plan confirmed.

The decision will impact whether fans will be allowed to attend the event, which was already limited to 50% capacity (maximum 10,000 fans) as of last month.

A senior government official told Kyodo News that venues in Tokyo will likely remain empty, while some events will be held outside of the city.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the largest increase since Japan's fourth wave of infections in mid-May and marked the 18th consecutive time the country saw an increase from the previous week.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said a decision on what to do regarding a quasi-state of emergency set to expire on Sunday in 10 prefectures (including Tokyo and Osaka), as well as the ongoing state of emergency in Okinawa, will be made on Thursday (July 8).

"Infections in Tokyo are trending upward, and we will take every necessary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus," Suga told reporters after meeting with cabinet members, including health minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan's COVID-19 response.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency three times previously since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, which has included the Japanese government banning restaurants from serving alcohol, a measure reportedly being considered again, according to sources who spoke to Kyodo News anonymously.

The decision comes amid public opposition of Japan hosting the four-year annual event -- which was canceled in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic -- due to continued coronavirus concerns, although some criticism has softened with the rate of new infections beginning to decrease.

Many health officials still fear that crowds at the Olympics could drive cases up as the vast majority of Japan has not been vaccinated.

In June, Dr. Shigeru Omi, Japan's top medical adviser, recommended that the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans and allowing attendance presents a risk not just at venues, but also to more circulation on commuter trains, as well as in restaurants and other public spaces, according to ABC News.