Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly 'Happy' For Ben Affleck Amid J. Lo Romance

Jennifer Garner is seeing how happy her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is amid his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

As per ET, the actress, who was married to the actor from 2005-2018, "can tell he is happy," as per an insider, who also revealed that Affleck and Lopez’s families are "getting along great." Affleck and Garner share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9. Meanwhile, Lopez shares two twins, Emme and Maximilian, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids," a source close to the celebrity gossip outlet revealed. "[J.Lo] is so happy with Ben. He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame."

Additionally, the insider revealed that the pair's ease with one another is something that their chemistry is built upon. "Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together," the insider added. "They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off."

Affleck and Lopez were spotted over the holiday weekend taking a stroll in the Hamptons in matching beige outfits. As per PEOPLE, they were also accompanied by Lopez’s producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and husband Dan Thomas. "[Lopez and Affleck] definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand," an onlooker reportedly told South West News Service, the agency that captured the photos of them. "They looked like they were just two people walking around - not a single person came up to them."