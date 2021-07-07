Salt Lake City Is The Best City For Owning An Electric Car

According to a recent study, Salt Lake City is the best city in America for owning an electric vehicle.

The website Auto Insurance Quotes compared cities across three key metrics: charging stations per capita, local government EV incentives, and cost of electricity.

Based on those metrics, Salt Lake City came out on top. SLC has 98 charging stations per 100,000 residents, 22 local government EV incentives, and the cost of electricity is very low ($0.10 kwH).

Here is what Auto Insurance Quotes said about the city:

"Salt Lake City, ranking 1st in this list of best cities to own an electric vehicle, has its best score in charging stations per capita with 98 per 100,000 residents and its worst score in local government electric vehicle incentives with 22.

The lower number of incentives means that upstart costs for purchasing an electric vehicle might be high, but the number of charging stations and low electricity cost ($0.10 kWh) means that once you have an EV, using it is less expensive and more convenient.

This gives it the boost into the No. 1 spot."

Here are the top ten cities for owning an electric car:

Salt Lake City, Utah Sacramento, California Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Buffalo, New York Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Portland, Oregon Baltimore, Maryland San Jose, California

Click here to see the full study.