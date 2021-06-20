Feedback

This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

June 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.

So where is the best local spot to grab breakfast?

According to TripAdvisor, the best breakfast spot in the city is The Park Cafe located at 604 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City.

The restaurant's menu features classic favorites, such as pancakes, breakfast burritos, french toast, and omelets. You can even choose a hash, complete with eggs, meats, cheeses, and veggies.

One review states:

"Great breakfast and very friendly help and atmosphere!!! I just found this place and I will definitely be back!!!"

According to TripAdvisor, here are the top 10 breakfast restaurants in Salt Lake City:

  1. The Park Cafe
  2. Ruth's Diner
  3. The Coffee Shop at Little American Hotel
  4. The Garden Cafe
  5. Gourmandise The Bakery
  6. Eggs in the City
  7. Finn's Cafe
  8. Pig & a Jelly Jar SLC
  9. Oasis Cafe
  10. The Rose Establishment

Click here to see the full list.

