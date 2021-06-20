This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Salt Lake City

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.

So where is the best local spot to grab breakfast?

According to TripAdvisor, the best breakfast spot in the city is The Park Cafe located at 604 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City.

The restaurant's menu features classic favorites, such as pancakes, breakfast burritos, french toast, and omelets. You can even choose a hash, complete with eggs, meats, cheeses, and veggies.

One review states:

"Great breakfast and very friendly help and atmosphere!!! I just found this place and I will definitely be back!!!"

According to TripAdvisor, here are the top 10 breakfast restaurants in Salt Lake City:

