Sooners Dismiss Third Football Player After Robbery Accusation

The University of Oklahoma football team dismissed a third player after he was accused of taking part in an April robbery.

“University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night that sophomore running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program,” OU said in a statement.

The cut came after the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday that it issued a felony arrest warrant for conjoint robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a dangerous weapon for Henderson.

Henderson is accused of being involved in a robbery with former Sooner players Seth McGowan and Trejan Bridges. The crime allegedly took place on April 15 when McGowan contacted a guy on Snapchat to buy marijuana. When the man refused to sell pot to McGowan, the three players went to the man's apartment and beat him up.

The man also told investigators that Bridges threatened to shoot him while one of the three players stole the man's backpack, which had pot, cash, jewelry, and designer shoes inside, the Oklahoman reported.

Both McGowan and Bridgers were arrested in May and then cut from the Sooners football team. Both men deny any wrongdoing.