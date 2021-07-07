Texas Woman Uses Night Vision Cameras To Catch Creep Outside Her Bedroom

A Houston area woman knew something wasn't right when her son found footprints outside of her bedroom window.

“I haven't been sleeping for over a month, just waiting, waiting,” Adriana Garcia told KHOU.

Garcia decided to trust her intuition and install night vision cameras outside her home in Katy, Texas, in the hopes of catching whatever was keeping her up at night.

The cameras were up less than a week when they caught a man tip toeing across her backyard on Tuesday, July 1. He stopped for several minutes to look through Garcia's closed bedroom window.

“I have clear footage where he looks in any way he can and touches himself while looking in through little gaps of both my bedroom windows,” she said.