Texas Woman Uses Night Vision Cameras To Catch Creep Outside Her Bedroom

By Anna Gallegos

July 7, 2021

Night watcher
A Houston area woman knew something wasn't right when her son found footprints outside of her bedroom window.

“I haven't been sleeping for over a month, just waiting, waiting,” Adriana Garcia told KHOU.

Garcia decided to trust her intuition and install night vision cameras outside her home in Katy, Texas, in the hopes of catching whatever was keeping her up at night.

The cameras were up less than a week when they caught a man tip toeing across her backyard on Tuesday, July 1. He stopped for several minutes to look through Garcia's closed bedroom window.

“I have clear footage where he looks in any way he can and touches himself while looking in through little gaps of both my bedroom windows,” she said.

The man was Garcia's neighbor across the street. She says he's always given her a creepy feeling because he stares at her and her teen son whenever the come and go.

Fed up with the neighbor's antics, Garcia confronted him when he was outside her window.

"That's when he started begging. 'Don't say nothing, don't say anything, please, please.' And putting his hands together and ran to his house," she told the station.

She turned over the footage to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and her neighbor has since been arrested for trespassing.

This is the second Peeping Tom that has been caught in Harris County in a week. The first one was a man who was shot for spying on a 10-year-old girl.

