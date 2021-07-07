Third Victim Identified In Georgia Shooting That Left Pro Golfer Dead

Authorities in Georgia have identified the third victim of a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday (July 3). Henry Valdez, 46, of California, was one of two victims found in the bed of a white Ram 3500 pick-up truck that was abandoned near the 10th hole of the golf course. The second victim, Paul Pierson of Kansas, was the registered owner of the truck.

Officials said that professional golfer Gene Siller was shot and killed as he went to investigate the truck as it was being driven across the golf course. His body was found on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities are still trying to identify the shooter and determine a motive for the murders. The two victims found in the bed of the truck did not have any relation to the golf course.

Investigators said that the suspect is a Hispanic male who is about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has long hair and was last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants. Police said that he should be considered armed and dangerous but added there is no threat to the community.

"Detectives, along with numerous other special units, continue to follow active leads in this case. We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive," the Cobb County Police Department said a statement.