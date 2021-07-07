Woman Finds Old Painting Of Her 'Twin' At Kentucky Flea Market

It must have been a surreal moment for a Kentucky woman when she found her twin in an old painting.

Rodney Laron shared on Facebook a photo of his niece Taylor Miller sitting next to what looks like a painting of herself wearing a 1980s style wedding dress. The only difference between the two women is their eye color.

The thing is that Miller and Laron have no clue who is the woman in the painting, which makes the resemblance even spookier.

Now the family is trying to find Miller's doppelganger.

The painting was found at a flea market near Danville, Kentucky. It's unlikely that the portrait is of a long lost relative because Miller and her family is originally from Louisiana, Laron wrote in his Facebook post.

Social media sleuths are trying to help the family find the woman or the painter. So far the photo of Miller and the painting have been shared more than 26,000 times.

The family may have a lead. Miller said on Facebook that she had an update to the mystery woman. She wrote:

I think the lady in the painting is possibly from Florida. There was a comment that her name was Ms Trevino and worked at Publix as a manager over the bakery on Marco island about 30 years ago. I was told she could bake like nobody’s business lol baking is another thing we have in common I know that doesn’t mean anything, just cool to throw that out there. I’m honestly blown away at how far this has gone. It would be amazing to find out whoever the woman is!