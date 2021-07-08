Britney Spears' Mother Wants The Singer To Be Able To Hire Her Own Lawyer

Like the #FreeBritney movement, Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, wants the star to hire her own lawyer amid her battle for freedom.

On Wednesday (July 7), Lynne, who is listed as an "interested party" in her 13-year conservatorship, filed a petition in court documents obtained by Page Six that the court "listen to the wishes of her daughter." This would allow the pop titan to “hire her own private legal counsel” for the first time in the 13-year arrangement. She also called the entertainer's June 23 court testimonial "a very courageous showing" and offered praise to her daughter for "baring her heart to the court in an impassioned plea to be heard on several requests."

Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed as her attorney in February 2008, resigned from her case after failing to file paperwork to end the conservatorship. Almost two weeks passed after the testimony and Spears was reportedly confused as to why Ingham didn’t jumpstart the process. "Britney doesn’t understand what the holdup is," an insider told Page Six. "She feels she made it crystal clear in court that she wants the conservatorship terminated, but nearly two weeks later, she’s still waiting for the petition to be filed."

During her hearing, Spears admitted that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal arrangement could be axed. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. "Ma'am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that."