Britney Spears' Lawyer Resigns After Failing To File Conservatorship Papers

The veil surrounding Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship is lifting and the players are jumping ship.

On Tuesday (July 6), TMZ reported that the pop titan's court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, is set to resign from her case hours after her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, jumped ship, as well as the co-conservator of her estate, Bessemer Trust. As per Page Six, almost two weeks have come and gone since the pop superstar offered a powerful testimony during a virtual hearing about her abusive conservatorship. "Britney doesn’t understand what the holdup is," an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. "She feels she made it crystal clear in court that she wants the conservatorship terminated, but nearly two weeks later, she’s still waiting for the petition to be filed."

During her June 23 hearing, Spears admitted that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal arrangement could be axed. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. "Ma'am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that."

Word of Ingham's resignation comes after The New Yorker published an investigative piece on the conservatorship, with insiders revealing that Ingham was "loyal" to Jamie and the conservatorship, despite representing the singer in the case. In the piece, a close family friend also revealed that she heard Spears call his daughter "fat" mere days after he rushed to get the chart-topper under a conservatorship. Jacqueline Butcher said that he "wore Spears down" in one scenario in her own home. “Jamie said, ‘Baby,’ and I thought he was going to say, 'We love you, but you need help.' But what he said was 'You’re fat. Daddy’s gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you’re gonna get back in shape,'" she recalled, before admitting that she became sick over the incident. "You see that TV over there? You know what it’s going to say in eight weeks? That’s gonna be you on there, and they’re gonna say, 'She’s back.'"