Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In North Carolina?

Depending on where you live, you may have a better chance of being healthier, whether it's more access to resources, better food and nutrition, public safety, or a variety of different factors.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its rankings of the Top 500 healthiest communities in the country, in collaboration with CVS Health and the Aetna Foundation, scoring each on 10 categories that drive community health: population health, equity, education, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.

"Knowing how such factors interact to create a healthier community — or a sicker one — is an important first step toward targeting resources where they'll do the most good," according U.S. News. "And geography offers a powerful lens through which to focus reform."

To determine the list, nearly 3,000 counties across the country were evaluated on 84 indicators across the 10 categories.

So which communities were named the healthiest in North Carolina?

Wake County was chosen as the healthiest in the state, coming in at No. 215 overall. Here are where North Carolina counties rank among the list:

No. 215: Wake County

No. 298: Orange County

No. 438: Polk County

Here are the Top 10 healthiest communities in the country:

Los Alamos County, New Mexico Douglas County, Colorado Falls Church city, Virginia Loudoun County, Virginia Broomfield County, Colorado San Miguel County, Colorado Pitkin County, Colorado Howard County, Maryland Morgan County, Utah Routt County, Colorado

Check out the full list of healthiest communities in America here.