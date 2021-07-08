Damon Albarn Shares 'Polaris' Off His Upcoming Solo Album

Damon Albarn has shared "Polaris," the second offering off his upcoming sophomore solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. The Gorillaz/Blur frontman shared the song with a video that's the first in a series of short films titled Sublime Boulevards – Performance Films.

The Nearer The Fountain... was originally meant to be an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland; however, Albarn revisited the music while in lockdown and the project transformed into 11 tracks that explore the themes of fragility, loss, emergence and rebirth.

"Polaris" follows the album's title track, which Albarn shared last month. The Nearer The Fountain... is slated for a November 12 release. Listen to "Polaris" above.

During a recent interview with NME, Albarn revealed that he’s “been working on carnival-themed music with Gorillaz with a lot of people from west London." He also hinted at a possible Blur reunion.

When asked about Blur drummer Dave Rowntree's comments regarding a potential post-pandemic reunion, Albarn was honest. “Well, we did have a chat recently, but we haven’t really progressed further than that,” he said. “We did have an idea though; I’ve just been a bit busy at the moment obviously. When it happens, I’ll be made up. When it’s wanted, I’ll do it. I don’t want to foist that stuff on anybody unnecessarily.”