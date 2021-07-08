Feedback

Dua Lipa To Make Her Acting Debut In New Spy Thriller

By Sarah Tate

July 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lights, camera, action!

Dua Lipa may have taken the world by storm with her incredibly successful music career, but she will soon make her way in front of the cameras for her first role on the big screen.

The "Levitating" singer will make her acting debut alongside a star-studded cast in the spy thriller Argylle as well as provide original music for the title track and score, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy Award winner joins a growing cast of several familiar faces, including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Argylle will be directed by Matthew Vaugn, who has directed hits such as Kick-Ass and Kingsman: Secret Service. The film is based on the novel of the same name, written by Ellie Conway, which is set to be published in 2022, People reports. The story follows the "world's greatest spy" as he finds himself in the middle of an international adventure.

With the news of her first acting role, the 25-year-old singer seems to be keeping busy. She recently spoke about her future plans, including that she is already thinking about her next album following the success of her sophomore album "Future Nostalgia."

Chat About Dua Lipa To Make Her Acting Debut In New Spy Thriller

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.