Dua Lipa To Make Her Acting Debut In New Spy Thriller

Lights, camera, action!

Dua Lipa may have taken the world by storm with her incredibly successful music career, but she will soon make her way in front of the cameras for her first role on the big screen.

The "Levitating" singer will make her acting debut alongside a star-studded cast in the spy thriller Argylle as well as provide original music for the title track and score, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy Award winner joins a growing cast of several familiar faces, including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.