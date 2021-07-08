Dua Lipa To Make Her Acting Debut In New Spy Thriller
By Sarah Tate
July 8, 2021
Lights, camera, action!
Dua Lipa may have taken the world by storm with her incredibly successful music career, but she will soon make her way in front of the cameras for her first role on the big screen.
The "Levitating" singer will make her acting debut alongside a star-studded cast in the spy thriller Argylle as well as provide original music for the title track and score, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Grammy Award winner joins a growing cast of several familiar faces, including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.
#ARGYLLE 2022 pic.twitter.com/f6qR9lpJLX— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 8, 2021
Argylle will be directed by Matthew Vaugn, who has directed hits such as Kick-Ass and Kingsman: Secret Service. The film is based on the novel of the same name, written by Ellie Conway, which is set to be published in 2022, People reports. The story follows the "world's greatest spy" as he finds himself in the middle of an international adventure.
With the news of her first acting role, the 25-year-old singer seems to be keeping busy. She recently spoke about her future plans, including that she is already thinking about her next album following the success of her sophomore album "Future Nostalgia."