Nirvana's seminal album Nevermind turns 30 in September, and to celebrate Fender is reviving Kurt Cobain's signature Jag-Stang. The guitar was originally designed by Cobain in 1993 and combined his favorite aspects of Fender's Jaguar and Mustang models.

Per the late rockstar's specs, "the alder body delivers a punchy tone perfect for big power chords, the 24” short-scale reduces string tension for easier playing, and the 7.25” radius rosewood fingerboard with maple neck has a comfortable feel that won’t fatigue your hands when chording," the instrument's description reads. "The vintage-style single-coil and custom humbucking pickups are perfect for recreating Kurt’s classic tones, while the Mustang slider switches provide the flexibility to dial in four distinct settings for a variety of in or out-of-phase tones."

The Jag-Stang is expected to launch in October 2021. Get more info about it here.

Last month, bassist Krist Novoselic hinted that Nirvana's surviving members were putting together a Nevermind reissue to celebrate the milestone.

“We’re going to have the 30-year ‘Nevermind’, but we’re still putting it together," he told NME. “It’s kind of late! What’s on it? You’ll see, I don’t want to spoil the surprise!”

“The anniversary is really for the fans and what the album means to them," he added. "If it helps people make some sense of the world, that’s great. You have to figure it out for yourself, though.”