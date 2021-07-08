Feedback

Granger Smith Reveals How Therapy Helped Him & His Wife After Losing Son

By Hayden Brooks

July 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Granger Smith and his wife Amber had some healing to do after losing their son, River, in a drowning accident in 2019.

In the country singer's latest Instagram post, he detailed how therapy helped the couple grieve and find healing. "In 2019, Amber and I went to therapy for losing our son, River. The facility was way out in the middle of nowhere Tennessee called 'OnSite,'" he captioned a photo of him surrounded by trees. "As an exercise, my counselor Marc asked me to go out deep into the woods and write down a conversation with a big tree that I picked. The tree would symbolize what I wanted to be: strong, steady, protecting the saplings but still bending and moving and contributing to the forrest by constantly shedding leaves each new season and even after death."

Smith admitted that he felt "silly at first," but leaned into the exercise once he was in the forest. "When I found the tree, I knew it was the one. Not really knowing what to say, I started as any conversation would, 'hey tree, I’m Granger,'" he continued, adding, "I wrote down everything that followed."

Two years later, Smith and his friend Paul took to Michigan while on tour and filmed a four-minute video. See the clip below!

Granger Smith

Chat About Granger Smith Reveals How Therapy Helped Him & His Wife After Losing Son

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.