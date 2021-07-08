Granger Smith Reveals How Therapy Helped Him & His Wife After Losing Son

Granger Smith and his wife Amber had some healing to do after losing their son, River, in a drowning accident in 2019.

In the country singer's latest Instagram post, he detailed how therapy helped the couple grieve and find healing. "In 2019, Amber and I went to therapy for losing our son, River. The facility was way out in the middle of nowhere Tennessee called 'OnSite,'" he captioned a photo of him surrounded by trees. "As an exercise, my counselor Marc asked me to go out deep into the woods and write down a conversation with a big tree that I picked. The tree would symbolize what I wanted to be: strong, steady, protecting the saplings but still bending and moving and contributing to the forrest by constantly shedding leaves each new season and even after death."

Smith admitted that he felt "silly at first," but leaned into the exercise once he was in the forest. "When I found the tree, I knew it was the one. Not really knowing what to say, I started as any conversation would, 'hey tree, I’m Granger,'" he continued, adding, "I wrote down everything that followed."

Two years later, Smith and his friend Paul took to Michigan while on tour and filmed a four-minute video. See the clip below!