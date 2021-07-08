Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Signed Book Deal About Trust Weeks Before Split

Before Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin split, the couple signed off on a book deal about — wait for it — trust.

On the Sunday (July 4) episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer, the country singer, 37, shared the revelation about the defunct project. "Two weeks before finding out everything, we had gotten another book deal about trust. The book was gonna be about trust," she explained during the episode. "Can you imagine? … It’s very hard now for me to not be so angry about all of it."

“At the end of the day, I know what I get to tell my kids when we have that very grown-up conversation and I’ll be proud of what I get to tell them," she continued. "A lot of people think that I was the reason why [Mike’s infidelity] was [publicly] out there. Let us remind everyone that he came on the podcast to talk about it. I didn’t force him. … That was not my decision."

Kramer filed for divorce in April, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" in her divorce documents. She shares two children with Caussin: Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the One Tree Hill alum said in her divorce announcement. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," the 37-year-old continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."